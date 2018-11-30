Override: Mech City Brawl Launch Trailer

Mech it rain with a diverse roster of epic mechs, each with their own play style, special moves, and finishers. Tower over your opponents and lay waste to entire cities underfoot in local and online versus, co-op, and more.

Customize your mechs in the Garage, changing their accessories and skins to create your own unique style. Challenge other players in local and online versus & co-op modes and experience Override’s story in a single-player campaign.

Pilot your very own mech and pit them against other enormous robots in fully-destructible arenas modeled after real world locations like San Francisco, Egypt, Mexico, and Japan.

Duke it out in 1v1 or 2v2 brawls

Unleash total chaos in 4-person free-for-all

Team up in 2 to 4-player party co-op – where each player controls one part of a skyscraper-sized mech

Go it alone in the single-player campaign

Override: Mech City Brawl is out December 4th!