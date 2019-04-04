‘Overwhelm’ Launches on Nintendo Switch

Play through the whole game locally with a friend an exclusivity of the Nintendo Switch version, reviving each other when you go down. Defeating each of the five bosses will give the hive’s creatures additional abilities, so choose wisely: which one will you take on first?

Features

Bosses Give Enemies Power-Ups: As you defeat each of the five unique bosses, their abilities get distributed to the enemies of the world with escalating difficulty.

Tactile, Tense Combat: Combat is crunchy and fast. One hit and you die. Three deaths and the run is over. Defeat bosses in different orders to optimize your playthrough.

Intense Soundtrack & Soundscape: The sparse but powerful soundscape keeps you focused and scared. The soundtrack provides occasional ominous synths to compliment intense boss fights and big moments.

Fight your way through the horrors of the hive in Overwhelm, available now on Nintendo Switch.