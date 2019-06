Titles from Global Publisher to Become Available via New Membership Program

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer of games for worldwide audiences, today announced their participation in Xbox Game Pass for PC, an upcoming monthly gaming membership program from Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass for PC will offer unlimited access to new releases and classic titles on PC for members, including a selection of games from Paradox Interactive.

Xbox Game Pass for PC will launch in select markets, with titles from Paradox Interactive included on day one.