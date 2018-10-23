Party Hard 2 Launches Soon with New Twitch Integration and Party Ending features

Party Hard 2, the thrilling sequel to 2015’s stealth strategy hit Party Hard, launches on October 25. You just want to get some sleep… But it’s 3am, and once again your neighbors are having a loud party. The only logical thing to do? Put an end to it – by any means necessary!

With brand-new 3D visuals, Party Hard 2 allows players to choose from hundreds of ways of dealing with noisy partygoers, while incidentally destroying a drug syndicate, or maybe saving the Earth from an alien invasion, all in one night!

Along with awesome new features like Insta-Kill and Party Vision, Twitch integration returns in Party Hard 2, refined and reworked to be better than ever! Viewers are no longer just witnesses: they become active participants by spawning items, traps, and party goers that can be helpful or harmful to the streamer. Add a Molotov cocktail to throw at the police for a quick escape, or add a bouncer to knock the player out if they try to get past.

Party Hard 2 stays true to its crazy, party-crashing roots while introducing tons of shiny features:

Dozens of new traps including combos: use different substances that react with each other. Why not set a chain reaction with water and electricity?

4 playable characters with entirely unique play styles, stats, and abilities!

14 sprawling levels featuring 2 boss fights

27-track OST

Twitch integration is back and shinier than ever! Your favorite streamer is playing Party Hard 2? Build them a level, fill it with partygoers, set objectives, and become King Of The Hill!

Brand new crafting system and dozens of items to combine: why not a lighter and a can of gasoline? ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Take out multiple targets simultaneously with the powerful Multi-Kill ability!

Scan the room for targets and useful objects using Party Vision!

Interact with NPCs: get an NPC drunk, bribe punks, or make someone pee their pants in fear!

Different objectives that match your playstyle! It’s your call if you want to choose only objective-sensitive non-civilian targets. Killing everyone works, too. Your playstyle may affect the progression of the game, specifically unlockables.

Local co-op is back! Stop parties, with a friend!

Brand new 3D visuals and lighting effects

An intriguing story of vengeance and redemption. Yes, with a twist and a fugitive circus bear.

Party Hard 2 launches October 25 for Windows PCs.