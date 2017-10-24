Persona 5 Ultimate Edition Costume Bundle Out Now!

Add Some More Flair to Your Phantom Thieves With the Persona 5 Ultimate Edition, Costume Bundle, and Persona Bundle

Persona 5 is a game about the internal and external conflicts of a group of troubled youth who live dual lives. They have the typically ordinary day-to-day of a Tokyo high-schooler – attending class, after school activities and part-time jobs. But they also undertake fantastical adventures by using otherworldly powers to enter the hearts of people. Their power comes from the Persona, the Jungian concept of the “self;” the game’s heroes realize that society forces people to wear masks to protect their inner vulnerabilities, and by literally ripping off their protective mask and confronting their inner selves do the heroes awaken their inner power, and use it to strive to help those in need. Ultimately, the group of Phantom Thieves seeks to change their day-to-day world to match their perception and see through the masks modern-day society wears.

Persona 5 has TONS of additional content that must be painstakingly downloaded individually à la carte. Now there is a convenient package that adds extra content into an Ultimate Edition and two DLC bundles and they are available now. Feel like decking out your Phantom Thieves with fresh new looks and familiar Personas, but don’t want to do it piecemeal? Save time and money by picking up The Persona 5 Ultimate Edition, Costume Bundle, and Persona Bundle at the PlayStation Store right now.

Persona 5 Ultimate Edition is $124.99 for PS4 and $114.99 for PS3. They both include:

Persona 5 Game

All Personas

All Costume + BGMs

Healing Item Set

Japanese Audio Track

New Difficulty Level Challenge

Skill Card Set

Persona 5 Costume Bundle is $59.99 for PS4 and PS3 and includes:

Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set

Persona 5 Maid and Butler Costume Set

Persona 5 Persona 20th Anniversary Logo

Persona 5 Swimsuit Costume Set

Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker

Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set

Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 Persona Bundle is $19.99 for PS4 and PS3 and includes:

Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro

Asterius & Asterius Picaro

Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro

Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro

Messiah & Messiah Picaro

Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro

Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro

Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro

Persona 5 is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. The game is rated M by the ESRB.