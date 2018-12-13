Phantasy Star Joins the SEGA AGES Line-Up on Nintendo Switch

SEGA AGES is a series of classic SEGA titles being released on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by M2, the Japanese developer known for high-quality ports of classic games such as the popular SEGA 3D Classics series on the Nintendo 3DS, SEGA AGES aims to bring prominent titles from SEGA’s legacy catalog to fans around the world. From a selection of home console classics to a multitude of perfectly-emulated arcade games, SEGA AGES gives fans the ability to build their own unique retro SEGA collection.

Phantasy Star launches today on Nintendo Switch for $7.99 as part of the expanding lineup of SEGA AGES titles. Like all SEGA AGES releases, Phantasy Star is developed by the highly acclaimed retro development studio M2 and originally from the mind of legendary designer Rieko Kodama!

EGA Games History: Lesser-Known Phantasy Star Facts

Director Kotaro Hayashida, pen name Ossale Kohta, makes a special NPC appearance in Phantasy Star as Alex Ossale, a reference to his work on Alex Kidd in Miracle World.

Yuki Naka, creator of Sonic The Hedgehog, is the mastermind behind the highly innovative pseudo-3D dungeons.

Enjoy all of the amazing music featured in the SEGA AGES release of Phantasy Star in the newly-added Sound Test feature.

All of the flavor text in the Monster Compendium has been newly written for the SEGA AGES release of Phantasy Star.

Phantasy Star is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop