Pizza Parlor of Terror: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Hitting the Big Screen From Director of ‘Harry Potter’

Chris Columbus is known for his family-friendly films such as Home Alone, Adventures in Babysitting and the first two Harry Potter films. He’s had his hand in the development of some darker flicks, however, including 2015’s The Witch and classic horror-comedy Gremlins. So maybe it comes as less of a surprise that Columbus has been tagged to write and direct the upcoming film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, the video game horror sensation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a six-game series (with an additional role-playing spinoff) by game creator Scott Cawthon. Released in fairly quick succession from 2015 to 2017, the series tells the story of a pizzeria called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Players take on the role of a night security guard who must defend himself against the animatronic performers who seemingly come alive when the restaurant closes. The game sets a creepy atmosphere and focuses on well-timed jump scares to keep audiences entertained.

Five Nights at Freddy’s seems like a promising property to adapt for film. The series already has a rich mythology surrounding its plot, including two novels by creator Cawthon and co-written by Kira Breed-Wrisley.

A film was original announced by Warner Bros. in 2015, though it seemed to have fallen through the cracks. Blumhouse Productions will now be producing the new film, which does not as yet have a release date.