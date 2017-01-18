Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Alpha 2

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds latest video showcases the best action from Alpha 2 and streamers having fun playing the game. Greene, creator of the battle royale genre, began modding as a hobby while working as a DJ, photographer and designer is making his professional debut as Creative Director at Bluehole, the acclaimed developers of TERA.

During the four week testing, Bluehole updated the build on a weekly basis, fixing bugs and addressing issues that participants reported. Major focuses of Alpha 2 were to improve gunplay and test the DUOS mode and REVIVE feature — which are currently being polished for the next round of testing. The team is now gearing up for the upcoming closed beta test and will announce more information soon.

