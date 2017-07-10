PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Partners with Facebook for Exclusive Livestreams

The fine folks at Facebook are apparently big fans of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the multi-million-selling Early Access title from developer Bluehole. The social network recently signed a deal with the game studio to create exclusive, weekly livestreams of the game. The first stream kicks off tonight, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. Pacific (10:00 p.m. Eastern).

“You might spend 20 minutes hiding behind a rock just to get shot in the head. But it’s just such a blast,” said Leo Olebe, Facebook’s director of global games partnerships. “Just like everybody else, we fell in love with [the game].”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a battle royale-style deathmatch where players are dropped onto a deserted island and force to fight to the death. Everyone is given access to the same limited resources, and supply drops filled with weapons and equipment draw opponents together. In addition, as the match progresses, the playable area shrinks, forcing players into closer quarters and guaranteeing a bloodbath. While still in Early Access on Steam, the game has nevertheless sold over 4 million copies.

The livestreams are expected to focus on different aspects of the game’s community. In the beginning, community managers will host the videos, though other content creators will eventually step in, as well. The financial details of the deal are not publically known. Facebook has been working to establish itself more and more in the video game space, partnering with exsports stars and gaming personalities. Signing a deal with one of the most popular multiplayer games on the planet right now seems like another move in the right direction.