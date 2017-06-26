PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Reaches 4 Million Units Sold

Pretty Good for a Game That Hasn’t Officially Been Released

Bluehole Inc. just announced its breakout hit, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has reached a new milestone: 4 million units sold. That translates to over $100 million in revenue in just three months.

Brendan Greene, the game’s creative director known by the online moniker PlayerUnknown, made the announcement on Twitter. From its release in late March, PUBG has performed incredibly well, moving one million units in just three weeks. And technically, the game is still in Early Access on Steam, meaning it hasn’t been officially released. Sales like these are a testament to the quality of the product and the dedication of the team at Bluehole.

In an interview with gamesindustry.biz, Greene suggested the game would emerge from Early Access after six months — unlike the several years that many games of PUBG’s scale spend in that state.

“We’re really lucky, we’re working with Unreal,” he said. “DayZ and H1Z1 work on their own proprietary engine — that is so much harder to work on, because Unreal has a lot of people just working on the engine whereas DayZ has maybe 10 or less. That gives us a huge advantage. We’re going to do this in six months because we have a team that are committed.”

One of the major differences between PUBG and other Early Access is the stability of the build that was released to the public. Many games release on Early Access in an Alpha state, with a large number of game-breaking bugs and general sloppiness. Greene was reluctant to release in Early Access at all because of the stigma surrounding it, but the team convinced him that a solid Beta build would mitigate any potential problems.

$100 million later, I can imagine Greene agrees it was the right choice.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is coming to Xbox One as a console launch exclusive before the end of 2017. In the meantime, join the millions of people playing the game on Steam now.