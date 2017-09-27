Playstation Launches ‘Pinball FX3’

Pinball FX3 is the biggest, most community-driven pinball game availble. With compeitive multiplayer matchups, non-stop tournament action, league play and new single-player challenges, Pinball FX3 is the premier destination for pinball action on PlayStation 4. There are 68 tables available now, and more are added all the time!

Pinball FX3 is a free download for all players and features competitive multiplayer matchups, non-stop tournament play, and brand new single player challenge modes.

In addition, the Universal Classics Pinball pack is now available as launch content for Pinball FX3. The pack features three awesome tables based on Jaws , E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and the Back to the Future film trilogy.