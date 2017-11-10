Premiere: ‘Max: The Curse of Brotherhood’ Launch Trailer

The Critically Acclaimed Family Puzzle Platformer is Out Now on PlayStation 4

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is a cinematic fairy-tale adventure perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Where Scandinavian storytelling meets colourful 2.5D platformer, Max offers perspective players classic jump and run gameplay, smart and innovative puzzles and a fun and unique gameplay mechanic to boot.

Armed with only his trusty Magic Marker, Max must rescue his kidnapped kid brother, Felix. Unleash the power of the Marker to defeat your foes and find your way through a frightening and fantastical world.

Adventurers must unleash the power of the Magic Marker as they:

Embark on this classic tale of brotherhood to rescue Max’s kid brother Felix from the grasps of the evil lord Mustacho

Explore a world filled to the brim with challenging physics puzzles and frantic platforming

Climb, fight and draw their way through deserts, lantern-lit bogs, ancient temples and lush-green-forests

Raise great pillars of dirt from the ground to reach new heights, grow trees to make bridges and create swinging vines to cross gaping chasms

Originally released for the Xbox One and Windows PC, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood received high praise, with fans and critics calling the game “a charming experience from beginning to end”. Rated 12 by PEGI Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is available now through physical and digital channels.