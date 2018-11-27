Prepare for Orientation with Stellaris MegaCorp’s New Feature Breakdown Trailer

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer of games that share your core values, has today shared a feature breakdown trailer for MegaCorp, the economy-focused expansion for its sci-fi strategy game, Stellaris. Launching December 6th, MegaCorp has players taking the helm of a
powerful corporate empire set on expanding operations across the stars.
Players who are sure they have leadership potential can pre-order today.
Find everything you need to kickstart your own Megacorporation in the feature breakdown trailer here:
Alongside a host of free updates coming to Stellaris, the new MegaCorp expansion will include:
- Corporate Culture: Chief Executive Officers of a MegaCorp can conduct business on a galaxy-wide scale with a host of new civics. By building Branch Offices on planets within empires they have trade agreements with, the MegaCorp can add a portion of the planet’s Trade Value to their own network. Using the new Corporate Authority government type, construct an economic powerhouse and dominate galactic trade – for a brighter future.
- City World: With Ecumenopolis, players can increase the population density of core worlds to truly epic proportions, eventually creating a planet-spanning megacity.
- Caravaneer Fleets: Keep an eye out for the Caravaneers, nomadic interstellar wheelers-and-dealers who stay aloof from galactic politics, and always have a bargain up their sleeve. Expect surprises when these master traders wander through your space or when you visit their home systems.
- More Megastructures: Budget has been approved for your own glorious Matter Decompressor, Mega-Art Installation or Strategic Coordination Center to acquire new scaling capabilities for your megalopolis.
- Galactic Slave Market: Buy and sell labor on an industrial scale, set them free or keep them as livestock. The choice is yours!
- VIP Status Comes with its Perks: Keep your economy competitive in a cutthroat galaxy with additional Ascension perks.