Prepare to Fight Through Alien Infested Space Station When ‘Prey’ Launches this May

An alien-infested space station. Badass weapons and powers. And… Yu. Fight your way through the deadly Typhon aliens as Morgan Yu while unraveling the mysteries behind the infestation – and your own identity – in this sci-fi thriller from Arkane Studios.

When you awaken aboard Talos I, an immense space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032, you find yourself as the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities to defeat the Typhon alien threat.

The latest gameplay trailer ratchets up the tension while revealing a little more about the central conflict in Prey.

Fans who Pre-order Prey will receive the exclusive Cosmonaut Shotgun Pack. The pre-order bonus consists of Morgan Yu’s family heirloom Margrave shotgun and tools to fight threats aboard Talos I including: three Neuromods players can spend to acquire new abilities, two Medkits, a Fabrication plan to create the Shotgun and Ammo, a starter kit for building tools and weapons, and a unique upgrade to help players preserve their limited resources.

Prey will be available on May 5th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.