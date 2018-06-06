Prepare to Master the Power of the Shining Dragon in ‘Shining Resonance Refrain’

Do you have what it takes to control the mighty power of the Shining Dragon?

Shining Resonance Refrain remasters the original Shining Resonance, previously released on PlayStation 3 only in Japan, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original’s DLC, now included as part of the base “Original Mode,” Shining Resonance Refrain packs a new “Refrain Mode,” unlocking the Imperial Princess Excella and Dragonslayer Jinas as party members for a new experience – just be sure to save this for your second playthrough to avoid any spoilers!

With real-time action combat, it will be important to utilize each party member’s unique abilities and strengths while deepening relationships with each character. Through events and dates, get to know your party members to unlock their full potential on the battlefield! Depending on the bonds of the characters, “Resonance” may occur between them, providing a new level of support, leading to victory.

Dragoneers wield Armonics, ancient weapon-instruments, in order to perform mystical and powerful Rune Songs. Once you build enough BPM (Battle Performance Mana), your party will be able to perform a session through the B.A.N.D. system. Depending on which song you play and which character you set at the center, your party will be able to indulge in various beneficial effects. Certain characters may even perform the song in a special costume!

The launch edition of Shining Resonance Refrain on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, will include the game in a collectible metal slipcase, featuring character artwork of Excella, Sonia, and Kirika, releasing this Summer.