‘Prescription for Sleep: Fight for Your Dreams’ – Halloween Album to Sleep, Relax, and Study To

Scarlet Moon Records is pleased to present the latest installment in their Billboard-charting Game Music Lullabies series titled Prescription for Sleep: Fight for Your Dreams.

Just in time for the Halloween season, Fight for Your Dreams offers a unique spin by turning fan-favorite battle themes into jazzy lullabies to sleep, relax, and study to, featuring the talents of Metal Gear Solid/Bayonetta series composer Norihiko Hibino on saxophone and Etrian Odyssey/PersonaQ performer AYAKI on piano. Prescription for Sleep: Fight for Your Dreams is fully licensed and is available for pre-order starting today with a scheduled release date of October 10, 2017

Battle tracks are included from games such as Final Fantasy XV, Mega Man 2, Undertale, Super Metroid, and more. The full track listing is as follows:

01. Veiled in Black (Final Fantasy XV)

02. Boss (Mega Man 2)

03. MEGALOVANIA (UNDERTALE)

04. Battle with the Four Fiends (Final Fantasy IV)

05. Those Imprisoned by Destiny (Chrono Cross)

06. Mini-Boss (Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island)

07. Autobot-Decepticon Battle (Transformers: The Movie (1986))

08. Beasts as Black as Night (Wanderers from Ys: Ys III)

09. Ornstein & Smough (Dark Souls)

10. Intolerance (Raystorm)

11. Mother Brain (Super Metroid)

12. In a Better Place (Original)

“I’ve been wanting to create a volume dedicated to battle music for quite some time,” notes Scarlet Moon Records producer Jayson Napolitano. “I’ve been trying to increase the challenge factor with each installment of the series, and what better way to challenge Hibino-san and AYAKI than by taking some of the most intense music from videogames and having them transformed into lullabies? I thought it would be a unique way to celebrate the Halloween season. We hope you enjoy it!”