Prey – ‘Playing With Powers’

You’ll need more than just your wits to take on the Typhon aliens that are threatening to destroy mankind. But why stop with the weapons and gadgets you’ll find aboard Talos I? In Prey, Morgan Yu also has the option of “installing” a wide range of human and alien abilities. Get a look at some of the powers you can use against the deadly Typhon – along with exclusive insights from the team at Arkane Studios.

Whether you focus on just human powers – allowing you to run faster, jump higher, use firearms better and more – or if you instead branch off into the myriad Typhon abilities, one thing’s certain: Prey offers players a wide range of ways to annihilate aliens. From Superthermal to Psychoshock and beyond, these powers will make all the difference in your mission to fight the aliens and save the world.

Prey will be available on May 5th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.