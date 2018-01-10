Professional Gaming Gets a Big Boost: ‘Overwatch’ League Debuts Tonight on Twitch

Blizzard has high hopes to reinvent the professional gaming space. Tonight, it’s launching the first season of its Overwatch League, where the best of the best Overwatch players will battle it out for prize money and glory.

The first match will take place tonight, January 10, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific / 7:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be broadcast in multiple languages. It pits the Los Angeles Valiant against the San Francisco Shock.

The company has inked a deal with game streaming site Twitch to stream the first two seasons of Overwatch League on its platform. The League will also be streaming on MLG.com.

Professional gaming has been growing in popularity in recent years, and Blizzard’s foray into the space should give it even more of a boost. The League is structured with matches every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening, all taking place in Los Angeles, though for season two the expectation is that teams will host opponents in local venues.

Fans can grab team-themed skins to show their support in the game. To do this, you’ll need to purchase “tokens,” which are a unique currency just for League-based skins. $5 will get you 100 tokens, unless you act quickly and take advantage of the free tokens on offer if you log in before February 13.