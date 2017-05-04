Quake Champions – Champion Profile: Fight as the Original Quake Hero, Ranger

Two decades ago, a lone Marine stepped through the Slipgate and into a nightmare. He cut through countless horrors to find four eldritch Runes, then laid waste to the abomination known as Shub-Niggurath. Ranger, the original Quake badass, is hungry for more gibs in Quake Champions.

Ranger’s a Quake LEGEND – this is the guy that fragged through the Dimension of the Doomed and the Realm of Black Magic. He’s been trapped in the realms ever since, even competing in the bloody halls of Quake III Arena.

In Quake Champions, Ranger digs into his clutch of gory mementos to wield the Dire Orb, seized from the hot gore of the All-Mother at the end of Quake, to teleport (and telefrag) through the Arenas. Ranger’s Son of a Gun Passive Ability grants him a 25% reduction in self-damage, allowing him to Rocket Jump with less pain… and providing for more up-close-and-personal, gi

CHAMPION PROFILE: Ranger – Slipgate Marine

Starting Statistics:

Starting Health: 100

Starting Armor: 25

Speed: 320

Active Ability – Dire Orb: Ranger battled waves upon waves of Death Knights and Shamblers to get the Dire Orb. It was worth keeping. Now he uses it to teleport around the Arenas, reaching ledges, dodging rockets, and telefragging unsuspecting enemies dumb enough to stand in his way. The Dire Orb also does damage when it hits an enemy and if left unused, it will explode, damaging foes in the immediate area.

Passive Ability – Son of a Gun: Ranger’s a veteran – he’s knows all the tricks of the Arenas. His Son of a Gun passive ability reduces the amount of self-damage he takes by 25%, meaning he can Rocket Jump with less penalty to get the drop on unsuspecting foes.

Closed Beta is currently underway for an initial group of testers and will expand in the coming days to include more players (under NDA). Sign-ups are still open. Players who want to frag before release should sign-up for the Beta at Quake.