RAD – It’s a Radioactive World

It’s a brave new radioactive world, are you prepared to venture into the Fallow? Introducing RAD a new game developed by Double Fine Productions, a 3D action rogue-like game set in a post-post-apocalyptic world, where humanity has faced Armageddon not once, but twice.

Players take on the role of a teenage protagonist who must venture into the Fallow, an ever-changing radioactive wasteland filled with unknown and unspeakable creatures. It’s here that they’ll find the solution to heal the world, and transform the cracked, barren landscape into a lush source of new life. But humanity’s future comes at great personal cost, as the deeper they journey into unknown lands, the more they expose themselves to gnarly toxins which bless, or curse, them with strange new mutations.

Discover what mutant abilities you will gain when this roguelike game arrives this summer for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC. Sign-up TODAY for a chance to join the STEAM Closed Beta: RADClosedBeta.com until April 8th.