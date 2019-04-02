Rage 2 – “He’s On Fire”

The heat is turning up in Rage 2 with the “He’s on Fire” cheat code – no joke! When enabled, legendary voice artist Tim Kitzrow takes over to narrate every bit of the insanity. Now you can face off against your foes with a familiar voice cheering you on – you can do it!

An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.

Key Features:

WELCOME TO THE SHOOTERVERSE

id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess is dream-team-made-real for RAGE 2. It’s more than a shooter, more than an open world game – it’s a shooterverse.

THE WASTELAND AWAITS

Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority. The wasteland is massive, and you’ve got the arsenal to fight for every inch.

PEDAL TO THE METAL

From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it.

THE LAST RANGER

Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits.

FACTIONS & FOES

Fight against ferocious factions for control of the wasteland, each featuring a rogue’s gallery of madmen, mutants, and monsters hungry for blood.

Rage 2 is set to be released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 14th