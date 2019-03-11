RAGE 2 – “Wasteland Superhero”

You’re not just Walker, the last Ranger. You’re a Wasteland Superhero!

Using your arsenal of powerful weapons and hi-tech nanotrite abilities, you’re going to wreak havoc on the baddies lurking throughout RAGE 2. While they are super powerful on their own, you’ll get maximum damage by pairing those weapons and abilities for crazy combos that will knock the socks off* (*absolutely obliterate) anyone that stands in your way. The Authority doesn’t stand a chance!

RAGE 2 will be available on May 14, 2019.