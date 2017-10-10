‘RAID: World War II’ Action-Packed Co-op Shooter Arrives Today on Consoles

RAID: World War II is a four-player FPS that combines exciting cooperative gameplay and stealth mechanics. RAID’s unique character classes, special hero abilities, customizable weapons and uniforms, and real-world war-torn locations bring this surreal conflict to life as players fight for their freedom against the dastardly Nazi regime through sabotage, robbery and assassination. Four prisoners of war, freed by an ominous secret British intelligence officer named “Mrs. White,” must band together to take down Hitler and his Third Reich once and for all.

Players will utilize key game features to save Europe from the Nazi threat and get rich, including:

Class-based Gameplay – Choose from four different classes – Recon, Assault, Insurgent or Demolitions – each with their own highly developed skill tree that allows for various play styles;

War Cries – Each character class can unleash their own powerful War Cry to buff themselves or the entire team;

Character Customization – RAID's four heroes represent the main combatants from the European theater of WWII: Great Britain, the USA, Germany and the Soviet Union. Each character possesses a unique look and customizable uniform;

Lethal Weapon Modifications – The Second World War was infamous for arming the world with experimental weapons that went "bang" in deadly fashion. RAID: World War II gives players access to an array of precision killing machines complete with upgrades like custom barrels, stocks, fore grips, optic sights and much more to satisfy a variety of tastes;

Operations Mode – Play through extended versions of your favorite missions with the "Operations" gameplay mode. Operations challenges players through a chained series of highly modified raids, featuring new storylines and added content and objectives;

Challenge Cards – By participating and completing successful raids, players will earn Challenge Cards that allow them to customize the rules of a raid in a give-and-take fashion. For example, enemy ammo drops will increase, providing players with more ammunition to hold enemies at bay; however, the damage inflicted by enemies will be greater;

Real-world Locations – Travel through real-world locations across war-torn Europe. From the mighty flak towers dominating the heart of Berlin to the idyllic bridge over the Elbe, players will bring destruction to the Nazis in every corner of Hitler's Reich.

RAID: World War II is available now on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99. Players who purchase the game on console will receive an exclusive in-game Golden Leather Jacket for their characters.