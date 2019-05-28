Railroad Corporation – Early Access

Relive the pioneering spirit of the Golden Age of Steam by establishing your own railroad empire across 19th century North America. Race against time, and the competition, to bring settlements together, produce and trade goods and develop new technologies.

Embark on your dream career and earn your fortune in the New World. Work to fulfill contracts and complete missions based on historic rail networks across the United States. Lay down tracks, dig tunnels and raise bridges to connect settlements big and small, old and new. Strategy and forward planning are essential to make the best deals – so you’ll need to be on top of every aspect of your organisation. Control and combine resources, establish new industries and even lobby politicians to change the law of the land.

The train tycoon strategy game Railroad Corporation is available now through Steam’s Early Access program.