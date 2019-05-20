‘Rainbow Six Siege: Phantom Sight Operators’ Gameplay and Gadget Starter Tips

Operation Phantom Sight is introducing two new Operators to Team Rainbow to change the way you see things. Warden, the defender, can use his Glance Smart Glasses to become immune to flashes and see through smoke. While Nøkk, the attacker, can move silently and disappear from camera feeds. Watch gameplay of their gadgets in action and scope out the renovation to the extensively reworked Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

In addition to these two new Rainbow recruits, players will be able to explore the map rework of Kafe Dostoyevsky, which incorporates significant changes to the current map in order to open up and diversify gameplay: the first floor has been redesigned, new Bomb sites appeared on the second floor, and many other updates gameplay opportunities. Other features that will be introduced in the upcoming season include further updates to Reverse Friendly Fire based on data and community feedback, a reworked Ranked playlist and a new in-game storefront.

The Test Server for Operation Phantom Sight will go live on 21st May. The Test Server is an alternative version of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, allowing players to test upcoming gameplay features that will make their way into the main game itself. Since this is a testing environment, a consistent gameplay experience is not guaranteed on the Test Server. Players are invited to submit the issues they encounter on the Test Server on the R6 Fix platform. The Test Server is exclusive to Windows PC.