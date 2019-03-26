Rainbow Six Siege: Y4S1 Pro League Bundle – New on the Six

This week New On the Six brings Y4S1 Pro League sets for Clash, Nomad, Maverick and Kaid, now available in-game! Be sure to get them before the season ends!
Rainbow Six Siege is an exciting, new approach to the first-person shooter experience that puts tactical combat and masterful destruction at the center of the action. Lead your team of unique, counter-terrorist Rainbow operators through tense and thrilling combat scenarios, and achieve victory through smart preparation and strategic improvisation.
Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Key Features:
- THE RULES OF SIEGE: Five versus Five. Attack versus Defend. Infiltrate versus Fortify. Team-based strategy meets intense, tactical combat.
- WORLD’S ELITE COUNTER-TERRORIST OPERATORS: Choose your Operator and wield their unique ability to breach or defend the objective as a part of an elite team.
- DESTRUCTION AS A TOOL: Walls can be shattered; floors and ceilings can be breached. Mastering the tactical use of destruction is the key to victory.
- CLOSE-QUARTERS COMBAT: With tight spaces shaping all combat arenas, tense encounters and up-close-and-personal firefights abound within every Siege.