Ready for Take Off – Endless Space 2 Available Now on Steam

SEGA Europe Ltd. and Amplitude Studios have officially released its genre-defining sci-fi grand strategy game, Endless Space 2, today. After a period of fine-tuning in Early Access, Endless Space 2 has hit “full launch” status and is ready for players to jump in and take on the challenge of conquering the universe as one of many distinct spacefaring civilizations. Capture and colonize worlds, collect resources, build massive fleets of warships or exploration vessels, and expand your empire! Endless Space 2 is available now on Steam for Windows and Mac OS for $39.99USD.

The game’s launch was recently jeopardized as the studio had been hijacked by an A.I. gone rogue that had taken over all of Amplitude’s tools and communications channels. After a month of research and discussion with the A.I. ‘E.N.F.E.R.’, the community managed to get it into quarantine, and during a special stream last night, the devs were able to lock down the A.I. for good, which resulted in Endless Space 2 launching a day earlier than expected.

“Crafting Endless Space 2 has been a long and rewarding journey! As always, our community has been an outstanding and creative partner in the game’s development, and it has been such an honor to be able to implement an entire civilization into the game that was designed by them,” says Romain de Waubert de Genlis, Creative Director of Amplitude Studios. “We look forward to everyone getting a chance to play the game now, and seeing the different places the Endless Universe will take you.”

New Endless Space 2 Features:

Eight major civilizations, including the brand new Unfallen

Single and Multiplayer Mode

New AI engine

Tutorial for Beginners & Game Tips for Advanced & Expert Players

Additional languages (French, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Portuguese/Brazilian, Korean, Simplified & Traditional Chinese)

Victory & Colonization cutscenes

Steam Features including: Modding support and Steam Workshop, Achievements, and Cloud

The Academy metaplot

End game super weapon that can destroy planets

The Digital Deluxe bonuses including the Pathfinders Academy Heroes and Hero Ship Skins

And MUCH MORE!

Explore the Endless Universe, Expand beyond the unknown, Exploit every opportunity, and Exterminate all resistance today! Endless Space 2 is available on Steam, for $39.99 (standard edition) and $49.99 (digital deluxe edition)