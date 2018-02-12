More Than a Remake? Players Find New Secret in ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ on PlayStation 4

When it was announced, great care was taken to emphasize that the remake of Shadow of the Colossus on PlayStation 4 was just that: a remake. Updated graphics, a few tweaks to the controls, but fundamentally the same game. However, players quickly discovered the game seemed to contain a new collectible not found in the original. Glittering gold coins could be found hidden at various places around the world. Finding all of them unlocks a secret room in the game’s temple of worship containing a new weapon, the Sword of Dormin, which increases damage while slowing your health regeneration.

No one had any idea how many hidden coins there were, or what might be unlocked if someone were to collect them all. The only clue players could find showed up in the game’s end credits: a note in the Special Thanks to “Nomad Colossus and the 79 steps to enlightenment.” Nomad Colossus is well known in the Shadow of the Colossus YouTube community. He helped point players who had found all 79 coins to a secret door in the temple of worship.

Inside, players found a throne room, presumably for Dormin, the game’s disembodied voice/god that leads the player to kill each of the 16 collosi, along with the secret weapon that is the side quest’s main reward.

While it’s not a brand new colossus or an expansive new area, like many were hoping, it’s still pretty great that Bluepoint Games (the developer behind the remake) was able to make their own mark on this classic.