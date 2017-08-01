‘Resident Evil: Revelations’ & ‘Revelations 2’ Heading to Nintendo Switch This Year

Capcom announced the release of Resident Evil: Revelations for Playstation 4 and Xbox One in August of this year. It will be a port of the Nintendo 3DS version with “a smoother 1920×1080 resolution, an improved framerate, increased environmental detail and refined creature movement,” according to Capcom.

However, the company didn’t stop there. They announced that not only will Resident Evil: Revelations be coming to Nintendo Switch this year, but its sequel, as well.

Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 will be coming to Switch in “late 2017,” according to a press release issued by Capcom. No additional details about Switch-specific features or bonuses were revealed at this time.

The original game, coming to PS4 and Xbox One, will cost $19.99, and will include all previously released DLC content locked away as rewards for playing. It was originally released on 3DS, and was ported to Xbox 360, Playstation 3, Wii U, and Windows PC. The sequel is already available on Playstation 4 and Xbox One.