Return to Ivalice When ‘Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age’ Launches This July

Originally launched in 2006 for the PlayStation 2 system and known for introducing many landmark features to the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XII takes place in the grand world of Ivalice, where the small kingdom of Dalmasca is left in ruin and uncertainty.

Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age features the world of Ivalice like never before with enhanced high-definition graphics and for the first time ever, western audiences will be able to experience the Zodiac Job System, a 12-job character progression system first introduced in the Japan-only release, Final Fantasy XII International Zodiac System. The title will also feature a remastered soundtrack, 7.1-surround sound, an auto-save feature, faster loading times, a new Trial Mode and more.

A grand adventure awaits both new and returning players. Experience the world of Ivalice like never before on PS4 July 11th.