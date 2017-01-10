‘Revelation Online’ Announces Third Closed Beta

The third phase of testing will take place from January 19-February 2, allowing players to explore up to level 69 and prepare for new future experiences. Players will also need new closed beta codes to access this third testing phase. In celebration, My.com has released the third trailer in the series of background stories, showing off the iconic Spiritshaper in action. The series elaborates on the motives of the different classes in Revelation Online.

Founders Packs:

Discover the lands of Nuanor with any of the three packs – Explorer Pack, Founder Pack, Deluxe Pack. Any of the three packs will give players exclusive rewards up to and including: two exclusive costumes and titles, a unique war horse, a set of wings, several months of Premium, and boost packs.

Revelation Online is a breathtaking Massively Online Multiplayer experience in which players will discover the lands of Nuanor. Explore a vibrant world of ancient mystery, and use the power of flight to experience absolute freedom. Spread your wings or master one of the many aerial mounts to soar through the sky. Dive into the waters or climb to the top of the world – in Revelation Online you can freely reach any place. Sign up for the beta: ro.my.com/en/about

