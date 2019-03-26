‘Rise of the Giant’ Trailer Showcases New Ways to Die in ‘Dead Cells’

Motion Twin today released a stunning new trailer for the upcoming free update to Dead Cells. The trailer showcases a unique animated take on the plethora of new, free content set for release on PC March 28th. Console updates will follow soon.

The animated trailer gives fans a look at the deadly scale of the new boss players will face off against, and offers glimpses at new items, weapons and levels coming in the free update. For the most experienced players who have beaten the game at least once, horrible horrible death awaits in the form of perilous lava pools and caverns of violent new enemies – but fans will also be treated to a new skinning system and more than 50 new character outfits to enjoy while they die repeatedly.

The free update includes:

10 new enemy types

10 new weapons have been introduced, including the Giant Killer, the Boi Axe and the

Thunder Shield, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Three new skills have been included in the game

And for the most advanced players: Rise of the Giant holds a new hidden level including an entirely new ending to your story

And way, way more. The entire list of patch notes can be found here: https://dead-cells.com/patchnotes

Dead Cells was released on Steam Early Access in 2017 and quickly found an audience due to its unique take on the roguelike genre and polished design. The title has since its launch earned dozens of accolades around the world from international critics and has been a stunning commercial success for Motion Twin.