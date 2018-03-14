Rising Star Games Announces New Action-RPG ‘Decay of Logos’

Rising Star Games today announced it has hooked up with Portugal-based developer Amplify Creations, to publish the third-person fantasy action-RPG Decay of Logos on digital storefronts across all major gaming formats this fall.

Decay of Logos is an immersive action role-playing game inspired by the developer’s love and passion for European folklore, high fantasy fiction and archetypal classic third-person action-RPG videogames. The game hails from the imagination of lead game designer and programmer André Constantino and is developed by award-winning independent software organization Amplify Creations.

The game sees players exploring a vast interconnected world, packed with secret locations and items to discover. Adventurers will engage in deadly and punishing combat with other-worldly enemy constructs, and discover a world filled with arcane lore as they unravel the intricacies of the game’s various weapon, armor, inventory and level-up systems and mechanics.

Decay of Logos weaves a tale of a girl and her elk companion, who meet after her village is destroyed by one of the King’s sons. Battered and oblivious of the culprit behind the attack, the girl will not rest until she has her revenge. During her quest she will unveil secrets about the King and his sons, slowly realizing that all is not what it seems.