‘Rocketbirds 2: Evolution’ Soars onto Steam

The original Rocketbirds returns in a glorious explosion of finger-licking fun! Ratloop Asia announced today that Rocketbirds 2: Evolution, the sequel to the fan-favorite original Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken, is coming to Steam on January 26, 2017. Featuring enhanced controls, new combat mechanics, an original single player story campaign, explosive multiplayer action, and the cordon bleu of soundtracks, Rocketbirds 2: Evolution is the delicious tour-de-force action that PC gamers have been craving.

The “most interesting chicken in the world” is back in his first sequel Rocketbirds 2: Evolution, where Hardboiled Chicken gets entangled in a mysterious and sinister penguin plot in the original single player story mode, “Part 1: The Cockup”. The pint sized budgie commandos are featured in the multiplayer campaign mode, “Part 2: The Rescue”, where players need to rescue and recruit hostages from deep behind enemy lines. Both parts can be played in or out of order, but converge to complete the full Evolution story.

Ratloop Asia’s Rocketbirds 2: Evolution is launching on Steam on January 26th.