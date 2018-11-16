‘RocketsRocketRockets’ Takes to the Skies Today on Nintendo Switch

Thrusters engaged, we have liftoff! Radial Games invites players to take to the neon skies in RocketsRocketRockets, launching today on the Nintendo Switch. Previously released on PC and PS4, players can now jump into the intense action of ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS on the go! Bringing with it a host of new features, the Switch is the best way to experience the whirlwind of fireworks, sparkles, and action of this aerial dogfighting wonder.

Featuring local-versus-play perfect for the Switch, RocketsRocketRockets on the Nintendo Switch also sees the addition of new rockets you can fly, new AI to battle against, new maps, and more single player content. This is in addition to the ever-popular Zen Mode where Rockets can learn to love in glorious co-op!

Check out the RocketsRocketRockets Nintendo Switch launch trailer!

Key Features