Rockstar announces The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score

The second installment of the music from Red Dead Redemption 2, The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score is now available for pre-order, with three singles including “Country Pursuits” by Arca and Woody Jackson, “Outlaws From The West” by Woody Jackson and “Fleeting Joy” by Colin Stetson and Woody Jackson available to download immediately with all pre-orders starting today.

The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score will be released digitally on August 9, 2019 in collaboration with Lakeshore Records. Pre-order on iTunes here, and listen to “Country Pursuits,” “Outlaws From The West” and “Fleeting Joy” on Spotify now.

Building on the evocative score of the original Red Dead Redemption, The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score is a powerful, emotional journey through the final days of America’s outlaw era and the second installment of Red Dead Redemption 2.

This award-winning interactive score was composed by longtime Rockstar collaborator Woody Jackson, whose previous work includes score for the original Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire and Grand Theft Auto V with Tangerine Dream, The Alchemist and Oh No.

“Writing the score for Red Dead Redemption 2 was an incredibly ambitious project and I couldn’t be prouder of the results,” said Jackson. “We were creating a living soundscape for a wildly diverse cross section of 19th century America. After all these years working with so many talented people, I can’t wait to share these songs beyond the world of the game.”

The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score also features additional production and arrangement by Jeff Silverman (Truth and Soul, Aloe Black), with additional musical score and orchestration provided by Colin Stetson (Bon Iver, Hereditary), David Ferguson (Johnny Cash’s engineer), David Ralicke (Beck, Sons of Anarchy), Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers, True Detective), Luke O’Malley, Mario Batkovic (of Geoff Barrow’s Invada), Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolf, Iggy Pop, Bonnie Prince Billy), Rabih Beaini and Senyawa, as well as contributions from over 110 other musicians including Arca (frequent Bjork, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Kelela collaborator), Duane Eddy (Lee Hazlewood protégé), Jon Theodore (former drummer of Mars Volta and current Queens of the Stone Age drummer), Michael Shuman aka Mikey Shoes (Queens of the Stone Age, Mini Mansions) and more.

The companion album, The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack produced by 11-time Grammy Award winner Daniel Lanois is available on Apple Music and Spotify.