Rockstar Games Releases the Western-themed Action-Adventure ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.

“With Red Dead Redemption 2, the team is working hard to push forward our vision for interactive entertainment in a truly living world,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “We hope to deliver players an epic experience that builds upon everything we’ve learned making games.”

Red Dead Redemption 2, arrives for Xbox One and PS4 October 26th. Pre-order now to get the War Horse and Outlaw Survival Kit, or select the Special Edition or Ultimate Edition to receive additional bonuses and exclusive content. And starting at midnight on October 18, pre-loading for digital pre-orders on both the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store will be unlocked worldwide for all available territories. All digital pre-orders also receive bonus GTA$ for GTA Online.