Ruinous Manor Update for ‘TERA’ on Console Along with New Trailer

En Masse Entertainment has announced that the first DLC update for TERA on PlayStation4 and Xbox One is now available. The Ruinous Manor update will truly test the most hardcore TERA veterans featuring a new max level dungeon and precious treasures including rare set items, unique magic imbuing dyads, and high-level crafting materials.

These top-tier rewards are only earned after hard-fought battles, and brave warriors will face off against three Big Ass Monsters (BAMs) bosses in the Ruinous Manor: the deadly claws of Atrocitas, the powerful kick attacks of Malgarios, and Lacheilith, a true nightmare armed with a piercing tail scythe, life-draining soul spheres, and triple lasers. Be sure to bring powerful allies and lots of luck!

Skilled warriors with the courage and power to fight through the Ruinous Manor will find GG loot rewards, including Cleansing Brooches that remove debuffs, dyad niveot structures (used to create powerful dyad niveot crystals), and Lacheilith’s Treasure Chest, which can contain powerful materials required to craft end-game Ambush gear.

TERA delivers tremendous MMO gameplay depth combined with intuitive and precise controls perfect for gamepads. TERA’s customized console controls incorporate a streamlined interface, intelligent button mapping and new gameplay systems. The fast-paced combat, skill-based aiming and positioning, and furious combos make for a visceral experience that works perfectly on consoles. With a character type to match nearly every play style and innumerable customization options, TERA gives every kind of player a character, story, and experience that is truly their own. Players can quest alone, bring their friends, make new allies and take on challenges as large as the world of TERA and the BAMs that live in it.

TERA is available across the Xbox One family of devices and the PlayStation4 and is free to play.