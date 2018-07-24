S.O.N – Gameplay Trailer #2

In February 1996 Dylan Shuss, a desperate father went alone to South Of Nowhere in search of his missing daughter Tammy. The following footage was found 3 months later…

S.O.N is an epic psychological survival horror game set in modern day. You play as Robert Alderson in search of his missing son Jay who went missing deep in the Pennsylvania forest, better known as South Of Nowhere. In a world where fear takes control over everyone and your past is never erased. What fears and demons will you face to get back your loved ones?

Rated Mature: Violence and Blood