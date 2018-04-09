Sam Fisher Joins Secret Mission in ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands’

Ubisoft announced today that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands will introduce a free Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell–themed mission, featuring the legendary Sam Fisher, voiced by Michael Ironside, as part of Special Operation I – the first major update of the second year of post-launch content for the game.

Players will be able to team up with Sam in this special crossover event for free starting tomorrow, April 10th on next-gen consoles and Windows PC. Additionally, players will have full access to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands during the upcoming free weekend, taking place from April 12th to April 15th, 2018. The free weekend will be available on all platforms and will give newcomers the opportunity to try out everything, including Ghost War PvP mode, Predator mission and Special Operation I.

From April 10th, a wealth of exclusive Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell content will be introduced to the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands main game and Ghost War PvP mode, including a new PvE mission, exclusive customisation items and a new Ghost War PvP class. Players will be able to play alongside Sam Fisher, the iconic character from the critically acclaimed Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell espionage series, and help him complete his new high-risk infiltration mission in fictionalized future Bolivia. This new special challenge is playable solo or with up to four players in co-op and is one of the most difficult missions the Ghosts have ever faced. The night-time stealth mission will require players to use all the tools at their disposal to succeed.

“We are all super excited to bring such an iconic character as Sam Fisher into Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands,” said Nouredine Abboud, Senior Producer at Ubisoft. “Teaming up with Sam Fisher will require the Ghosts’ stealth, cleverness and tactics…we can’t wait to see the reactions of our players as they face this new challenge!”

Upon completing the mission, players will be rewarded with exclusive items, such as Sam’s iconic sonar goggles, with a new night-vision filter, and more. Even though the mission will remain available in-game, these rewards will only be available until the Special Challenge ends on May 16th, 2018. In addition to the rewards for completing the challenge, players can further customize and arm their Ghosts with the Splinter Cell Gear Pack, which includes new customization items and weapons, such as the Karambit Knife; an exclusive close-combat blade inspired by Splinter Cell Blacklist, or the fully customizable SC 4000 prototype Splinter Cell assault rifle.

Special Operation 1 will also bring the Echelon, a new assault class available in all PvP modes, which will expand the Ghost War roster to 18 unique classes. The Echelon is a part of Sam Fisher’s Fourth Echelon team, and therefore has access to high-tech equipment as well as the Sonar Pulse ability that allows him to see enemies behind walls at short range and gain tactical advantage over the opposing team. Ghost War players will be able to get early-access to the new class by using their Prestige points or with the Year 2 Pass.