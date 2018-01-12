Select Heroes and Villains in “Dissidia Final Fantasy NT” Open Beta

Starting today, fans can step into the arena as Final Fantasy legends by downloading the free Open Beta for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, the upcoming team-based brawler, set to launch for the PS4 on January 30th.

The Open Beta will feature online and offline battles, stages from the mainline FINAL FANTASY titles, ferocious summons for players to call upon in battle, character customization and more.

Access to the Open Beta will be open during the following times, with each session featuring a different selection of characters for fans to play:

From Friday, January 12 @ 6:00 AM PST to Monday, January 15 @ 1:00 PM PST

From Monday, January 15 @ 2:00 PM PST to Thursday, January 18 @ 1:00 PM PST

From Thursday, January 18 @ 2:00 PM PST to Sunday, January 21 @ 1:00 PM PST

The Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Open Beta Test will feature the following modes:

Ranked match – Join 2 other players or team up with your friends in 3v3 online multiplayer party battles in over 12 unique arenas.

Gauntlet Mode – Offline single player mode where you will be paired with 2 AI companions in 3v3 battles.

15 playable characters included at any given time and these characters will change periodically throughout the Open Beta Test.

included at any given time and these characters will change periodically throughout the Open Beta Test. Unlock and equip numerous weapons, costumes and abilities for each character to customise your style and experience and get a glimpse of the enthralling story that will unfold in the full game.

A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to play the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Open Beta Test, however, a subscription will be required to play the full game online. Unlocked items and abilities and saved data will not be transferred over to the full game and will be limited to the Open Beta Test.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be available for PlayStation 4 on January 30th