Delve into the terrifying tombs of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Featuring deadly traps and brutal puzzles, Lara must persevere through her darkest hour.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available on September 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4. Pre-order Digital Deluxe, Digital Croft or Croft Edition now at TombRaider.com to get Shadow of the Tomb Raider two days early!