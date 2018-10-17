Skeletal Dance Party – Get those Bones Moving

In this adventure you play as Reva, a young fox-eared necromancer on a quest to hold the biggest, funnest, most awesomest party for all her new friends! Her new friends just so happen to be reanimated skeletons harvested from the bodies of her enemies, but she’s raised the dead and now they wanna raise the roof! You and your newfound friends will battle against the oppressive forces of the Temple of Righteous Light, invite a myriad of monsters to your big bash, and dance your way to victory! So grab some milk and get ready for the party of your life and afterlife!

Skeletal Dance Party resurrects the charming voxel style and hypnotically bouncy physics of its viral predecessor, Skeletal Dance Simulator, into a full-bodied narrative experience. By casting spells, moving objects and people with telekinesis, and resurrecting your enemies as more skeletons to join your party crew and reach the all-important goal of having the biggest party ever!

Key Features:

Physics –

Everything is physics-based – you’ve been gifted with the power of telekinesis! You’ll solve puzzles, throw your enemies, and bring your friends and surroundings exactly where they need to be! You’ll also be able to flip tables, which is way more important.

Expand and lead your party army to victory with an range of magic spells and mystical powers! By the wiggling of your nose (and the tapping of your keys) you’ll turn the bodies of your enemies into more skelepals to keep the party going all night long!

Your skeletal minions will use anything they can get their boney fingers on to make your party as killer as possible! Your boney buddies will equip everything from weapons to hats, from spell books to trumpets, and dance their way into battle against the forces of the Temple!

Skeletal Dance Party launches October 22nd.