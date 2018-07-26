SkyBox Labs Partners with 343 Industries on Development of Halo Infinite

Vancouver game development studio, SkyBox Labs, has partnered with 343 Industries on various Halo games, including Halo 5: Forge for Windows 10, the Xbox One X enhancements for Halo 5: Guardians and is currently part of the development team of Halo Infinite. Revealed at this year’s E3 Expo, Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise, features the return of the Master Chief. Skybox Labs is excited to continue this partnership with 343 Industries to aid in the development of Halo Infinite, working on features across the game including AI, gameplay, networking, and cutting-edge graphics features.

“343 Industries is excited to continue our partnership with SkyBox Labs on Halo Infinite, with their team doing great work across many areas of our project.” said Chris Lee, Head of Halo FPS at 343 Industries. “We have been working closely with 343 Industries on Halo projects for a number of years, and we’re thrilled to be part of this exciting time in Halo’s history,” said Shyang Kong, Co-founder, SkyBox Labs. “Seeing the new art style and the return of the Master Chief, combined with the technology of the Slipspace Engine, has our studio energized and focused on teaming up with our partners at 343 Industries to realize the vision of Halo Infinite,” added Steven Silvester, Co-founder, SkyBox Labs.

One of BC’s fastest growing game studios, SkyBox Labs had the largest growth among all BC game studios in 2017, almost doubling in size year over year to more than 100 team members, with most of the team working on Halo Infinite. The team’s rate of growth has continued into 2018, and the studio is actively hiring engineers, artists, and designers for Halo Infinite.