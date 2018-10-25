‘Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut’ a Violent Puzzle Game Brings Horror to PlayStation Vita

The Halloween spooks and scares continue with the release of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut on Playstation Vita next month. Digerati and Blue Wizard are happy to announce that the popular horror homage puzzler is launching on the platform November6th. The handheld release will be Cross-Buy compatible (the PS4 version was released last year), so players will be able to enjoy gory puzzles both on the go and from their sofas.

Slayaway Camp is the debut title from Blue Wizard Digital, formed by PopCap co-founder Jason Kapalka and the talent behind such games as Bejeweled, Peggle, Cosmochoria, and Cardinal Quest. Also behind the pixels are the voice-over performances of Mark Meer, known to gamers for his role as Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard, and Derek Mears, the man behind the iconic hockey mask in 2009’s reboot of Friday the 13th. Slayaway Camp is an equally challenging and charming puzzler, praised as “enjoyably addictive” with “enough variety within its puzzles to keep you returning for more” by Push Square, while PlayStation Universe calls it “a great game to enjoy in small bursts or through long hauls.”

Slayaway Camp is a killer puzzle game where you control Skullface, a psychotic slasher hell-bent on revenge. Slide this adorably demented murderer around hundreds of isometric puzzle levels to squash, flay, and decapitate hapless victims in this darkly comic homage to 80s horror movies.

This special console-only Butcher’s Cut edition is the biggest and bloodiest version of Slayaway Camp… EVER! More puzzles. More killers. More gore. It’s the ultimate videogame nasty.

Features

Includes the base game and the following additional content: Deluxe Edition, My Gory Valentine, HellCamp, Monthly Murderers Series 1 & 2, Supernatural Forces, and Santa’s Slay

300+ Fiendish puzzle levels to massacre your way through

60+ Killers to cause comical carnage with, including deranged wackos such as Mutant Hillbilly, Kevin, and the killer inter-dimensional clown: THAT

90+ Gorepacks with delightfully OTT kill scenes to shock and entertain

Feeling squeamish? Choose PG Mode and play without blood or gore

Starring Mark Meer (Cdr. Shepard from Mass Effect) as Skullface and Derek Mears (Jason from Friday the 13th) as Jessica

Genuine hair-metal soundtrack by legendary Canadian group GNÜ TRUNTION

Created by Jason Kapalka (Peggle, Bejewelled), Nate Schmold & Jessi Ross (Cosmochoria) and Ido Yehieli (Cardinal Quest)

Slayaway Camp launching November 6th, was selected as an overall winner at the annual Google Play Indie Games Festival.