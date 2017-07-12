Smash Brothers and Street Fighters Unite: HyperX to Host Gaming Tournament on July 18

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology and one of the prime brands in the eSports world, announced today the roster for its Super Smash Bros. Melee/Street Fighter V tournament being held Tuesday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. in its Orange County, CA offices. Gaming pros will battle it out for glory, and prominent gaming broadcasters will stream the event live on twitch.tv/HyperX.

Also, in the same event, HyperX will stream an action-packed competition featuring Nintendo’s newest fighting franchise, ARMS.

Check out the lineup below to see if your favorite players are in:

Super Smash Bros. Melee Lineup:

Daniel “Chudat” Rodriguez

Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman

Joseph “Mang0” Marquez

Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma

Kashan “Chillindude” Khan

Ken “Ken” Hoang

Weston “Westballz” Dennis

William “Leffen” Hjelte

Street Fighter V Lineup:

Daigo “The Beast” Umehara

Darryl “SnakeEyez” Lewis

Eduardo “PR_Balrog” Perez

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Justin “JWong” Wong

Victor “Punk” Woodley

Yuko “Chocoblanka” Momochi

Yusuke “Momochi” Momochi

Broadcasters include popular streamers D’Ron “D1” Maingrette, Stephen “Sajam” Lyon, Terrence “TKBreezy” Kershaw, and Steve “Tasty_Steve” Scott.

HyperX sponsors more than 35 eSports teams globally, and is a frequent contributor to events at gaming conventions such as the Penny Arcade Expo and at tournaments such as ESL One.