Sonic Mania Delayed Two Weeks on PC

The Sonic the Hedgehog retro revival from game developer Christian Whitehead is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch tomorrow, August 15, but PC gamers will have to wait another two weeks. News broke that the delay was happening to give the team more time to improve the PC version.

In Sonic Mania, quality and attention to detail are some of the most important things for our team. We accept nothing but the best for Sonic Mania, and that’s why we want to spend a little more time to polish the PC version of the game’s release, which we plan to complete by August 29th,” the team said in a statement posted on Twitter.

PC gamers will be compensated for the delay, however. On August 15, every preorder on PC will receive a free copy of Sonic 1. If you already own the game, you can gift it to a friend.

Sonic Mania is a throwback to classic Sonic games of the past. No 3D here–it’s pixel art 2D side-scrolling like you remember. Developer Christian Whitehead is well known for his near-perfect recreations of classic Sonic games for other platforms, so his involvement in the project is creating optimism in the fan community. We’ll see how good it can be for ourselves tomorrow when Sonic Mania speeds onto consoles.