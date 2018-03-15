Sorry to Spoil the Surprise: ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Release Leaked, Then Revealed

Points for trying, but you’ve gotta protect your source code better than that. Yesterday, Square Enix teased on their website that they were planning to announce the next game in the Tomb Raider series. Enterprising gamers (or, at least, gamers who knew how to View Page Source) discovered that the release date for the game was actually contained in the site’s code: September 14, 2018.

Last year, a Square Enix employee had their laptop photographed with a screenshot of the game’s title, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, so we’ve known about it for quite some time. This just seems to be the game that can’t stay a secret.

The website now has the date unobscured for all non-techie fans to see, as well as a teaser trailer.

The game is heading for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Unlike the previous game, Rise of the Tomb Raider, there is no timed exclusivity for Xbox this time around, so the game will release simultaneously on all planned platforms.

Square Enix is now promising a full reveal event on April 27. Let’s see how long it takes before all the details of that are prematurely revealed.

The rebooted Tomb Raider series focuses on a young Lara Croft’s adventures, with an emphasis on dramatic storytelling and intense, semi-open-world action. Both Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider are available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, so check them out and get all caught up before this fall.