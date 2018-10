The Soul Still Burns! In part two of our Soul & Swords documentary, Maximilian Dood, Kayane, LinkRKC, Aris, Bibulus, and MarkMan discuss what elements of SOULCALIBUR VI tap into the legacy of the series and what new features they’re excited for at launch.

