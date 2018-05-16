“Speed Brawl” the Combat Racer Due This Summer.

The fast and hard-hitting combat in Speed Brawl forces players to maintain momentum while judiciously managing the available energy used to unleash powerful special moves. Players can upgrade and customize their tag-team of fighters through the acquisition of equipment and unlocking new and improved skills.

Speed Brawl was inspired in part by the over-the-top action, violence, and dark humor of movies like Rollerball, The Hunger Games, and Starship Troopers,” said Daniel Menard, Producer at Double Stallion. “We always knew we wanted to make a physics-and-fisticuffs experience that would feel like Thundercats or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, about a team of people who go through an extraordinary challenge and realize that fighting as a team is better than fighting alone.“

The game’s campaign can be played as a single or cooperative multiplayer experience the whole way through, both local and online. Furthermore, players can race their friends and players around the world for the best times across the game’s event leaderboards. The environment is furnished with a collection of physics-based contraptions and inter-actable objects like poles, explosive barrels, boost pads, and deadly circular saws that players can use to dispatch enemies in new and increasingly flashy ways.

Speed Brawl’s fresh take on the action platformer keeps evolving and surprising throughout the course of the game’s campaign,” said Kevin DuPuy, Director of Production at Kongregate. “Double Stallion has fine-tuned the gameplay to let players be in a constant state of flow, bringing a depth and variety to the combat that allows players to really dig in and define their own unique playstyle. All of this comes together in a stylish and striking package, making it an absolute blast to pick up and play.”

Speed Brawl is coming to Kartridge, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam this summer and players can wishlist it on Steam today.